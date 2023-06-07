2022 Sets Record For Kenosha County Tourism

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–2022 was a record year for tourism in Kenosha County.

According to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Department, the total economic impact of tourism in Kenosha County was 424 million dollars last year, blasting past the previous record of 391 million dollars in 2019.

Kenosha County tourism collected $25.5 million in state and local taxes.

More than 3,100 jobs are connected to tourism in the county with more than 106 million dollars in related income.

Kenosha County ranks 16th out of the 72 counties in the state for annual visitor spending.

Statewide there was also a record breaking tourism year with $23.7 billion in total economic impact.