2 Injured, 1 Severely After Mt Pleasant Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Two people were injured-one severely-after a two vehicle crash in Mt Pleasant.

Police there say it happened yesterday afternoon just after 2:30 PM at the intersection of Highway 20 and Oakes Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles was not conscious when first responders arrived and was flown to the hospital by Flight For Life.

She is listed in stable condition.

The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.

The roadway was shut down for about two hours after the crash.

No impairment is suspected in the crash which remains under investigation.