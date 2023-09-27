17-Year-Old Charged As Adult in Lake County Murder

(Waukegan, IL) A teen has been arrested for a shooting death that took place in Waukegan last month. 60-year-old Mark Glover was shot multiple times back on August 18th in the 16-hundred block of Kayla Lane. Glover died several days later in the hospital. Waukegan Police say just days after the shooting, a pair of 17-year-old males were arrested after a traffic stop turned up alcohol, drugs and a gun. The gun was eventually connected to the murder by shell casings, and a warrant was issued for one of the teens. While Police haven’t identified the suspect, court records show him at Ansuar Castro-Rivera…he is charged as an adult with 3 counts of first-degree murder.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-27-23)