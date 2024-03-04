16 Year Old Allegedly Leads High Speed Chase Over State Line

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old driver was arrested after a high speed chase that spanned both sides of the state line.

It started near the 82-hundred block of South Sheridan Road when a Kenosha Police officer spotted a reckless driver going well over the speed limit.

The vehicle fled from the attempted traffic stop and entered Pleasant Prairie before finally stopping in Winthrop Harbor.

5 people were in the vehicle.

Kenosha Police were assisted by Pleasant Prairie and Winthrop Harbor police in the pursuit.